ECP serves notice on Bilawal for violating election code

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) sent a notice to Pakistan People s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for addressing a public meeting in Malakand Division on March 23.

Malakand district monitoring officer (DMO) issued the notice for addressing the meeting in violation of the code of conduct for the second phase of local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The notice read: “It has come to the knowledge through monitoring teams and media that you have participated in a public meeting at Tehsil Dargai District, Malakand as a part of an election campaign for PPP candidates […] despite issuance of an advisory letter on March 22.”

“You were allowed to participate in the election campaign of the candidate as per clause 16 (i) of the revised Code of Conduct issued by Election Commission of Pakistan.”

The clause reads: “The parliamentarians like members national assembly, provincial assembly and senate are allowed to participate in the election campaign. They will strictly abide by the code of conduct directions, instructions and regulations issued by the ECP and violations thereof will entail legal consequences including contempt proceedings as contemplated in section 10 of the elections act 2017.”

The ECP added the power show was nevertheless held and Bilawal addressed the participants in violation of clause 30 of the code.

“In exercise of the powers, conferred upon the DMO, under section-234 (3) of Election Act, 2017, Bilawal has been called upon to appear in person or through counsel to explain position for violating the clause 30 of the Code of Conduct, on 25th March at DMO Malakand.”

The commission said that in case of failure to appear and submit a written reply by the due date, the matter will be dealt with and decided under the law, rules and available record in absence.