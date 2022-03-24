Political instability may serve as trigger for early election: Rasheed

LAHORE: The no-confidence move against the prime minister has risked constitutional, administrative and economic crises, a logjam that could be the trigger the government uses to call an early election.

Speaking to reporters following a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in Lahore, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Thursday reminded defecting Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MPs “that early elections can also be called”.

Switching loyalties won’t do the turncoats any good, he said, reiterating Imran Khan will defeat the no-confidence vote against him.

In his rather explosive presser, the minister said if the opposition has the support of some government MPs, the ruling party, too, was supported by some opposition MPs. Terming those lawmakers “responsible”, he said they understood it would be “better” if Khan completed his term.

“The opposition has to rethink the situation in view of the global scenario,” he added. “I want Pakistan and democracy to progress […] the situation in the country is gradually moving towards normalcy […] with every passing day.”

The minister further said members of the ruling coalition are taking their time to see which way the camel sits and expressed hope they will decide to vote for Khan.

Until now, the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), an ally in the Centre, has assured Khan of unflinching support during the vote, while other allies — Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) — remain indecisive.

Earlier in the day, Ahmed called on Chief Minister Buzdar to discuss the law and order situation ahead of Friday’s vote on the motion.

On the occasion, Buzdar said he stands firm behind Imran Khan. Ahmed said the opposition is in for a surprise on the fateful day.

Earlier in the day, Buzdar said he does not believe in the politics of blaming nor he has ever done such sort of politics.

In a statement, the chief minister said he believes it is waste of time to even respond to the accusations levelled by his political opponents.

The adversaries can keep on levelling accusations but we will keep on serving the nation, he added.

The parliament will convene on Friday to start proceedings into the no-confidence motion, which could take seven days to actually go for voting to decide whether Khan will be removed.