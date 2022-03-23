NATIONAL

Russia-Ukraine conflict could hit global growth: IMF

By TLTP

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that entire global economy will feel the effects of slower growth and faster inflation triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Beyond the suffering and humanitarian crisis from Russia’s invasion, the world will suffer a big blow in the face of lower growth and soaring prices. Impacts will flow through three main channels. One, higher prices for commodities like food and energy will push up inflation further, in turn eroding the value of incomes and weighing on demand.

Two, neighbouring economies, in particular, will grapple with disrupted trade, supply chains, and remittances as well as a historic surge in refugee flows. And three, reduced business confidence and higher investor uncertainty will weigh on asset prices, tightening financial conditions and potentially spurring capital outflows from emerging markets.

Russia and Ukraine are major commodities producers, and disruptions have caused global prices to soar, especially for oil and natural gas. Food costs have jumped, with wheat, for which Ukraine and Russia make up 30 percent of global exports, reaching a record.

Beyond global spillovers, countries with direct trade, tourism, and financial exposures will feel additional pressures. Economies reliant on oil imports will see wider fiscal and trade deficits and more inflation pressure, though some exporters such as those in the Middle East and Africa may benefit from higher prices.

On March 11, the IMF already expected to cut its global growth estimate due to the economic damage caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.

In January 2022, the fund cut the global growth forecast for 2022 to 4.4 percent due to the negative impacts of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, after worldwide GDP rose by 5.9 percent last year.

The IMF is due to publish an updated World Economic Outlook next month which will include “a downward revision of our growth projections,” she said.

According to the report, the steeper price increases for food and fuel may spur a greater risk of unrest in some regions, from Sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America to the Caucasus and Central Asia, while food insecurity is likely to further increase in parts of Africa and the Middle East.

The report stated that the toll is already immense in Ukraine. Unprecedented sanctions on Russia will impair financial intermediation and trade, inevitably causing a deep recession there. Energy is the main spillover channel for Europe as Russia is a critical source of natural gas imports. Wider supply-chain disruptions may also be consequential. These effects will fuel inflation and slow the recovery from the pandemic.

Beyond Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia nations will feel greater consequences from Russia’s recession and the sanctions. Close trade and payment-system links will curb trade, remittances, investment, and tourism, adversely affecting economic growth, inflation, and external and fiscal accounts.

Asia’s food-price pressures should be eased by local production and more reliance on rice than wheat. Costly food and energy imports will boost consumer prices, though subsidies and price caps for fuel, food and fertilizer may ease the immediate impact—but with fiscal costs, the IMF noted.

Previous articleChina to produce up to 200k tonnes green hydrogen a year: NDRC
TLTP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

China to produce up to 200k tonnes green hydrogen a year: NDRC

BEIJING: China’s top economic planner has announced a target to produce up to 200,000 tonnes per year of green hydrogen, a zero-carbon fuel generated...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan express commitment for CASA-1000 timely completion

Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan have agreed to remain constructively and meaningfully engaged to further reinforce the bilateral relations. The understanding came at a meeting between Foreign...
Read more
NATIONAL

PKR sheds 2pc against USD since no-confidence motion moved

Pakistani rupee has depreciated over two percent since the opposition parties moved a no-confidence motion seeking the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan on...
Read more
NATIONAL

Brent nears $120 as US, EU set to discuss Russian oil ban

ISLAMABAD: Crude oil prices surged around 4 percent on Wednesday due to supply concerns stemming from expected sanctions on Russian oil. As of 1310 hours...
Read more
NATIONAL

Fawad Chaudhry takes a jibe at Bilawal’s ‘small rally’ in Malakand

ISLAMABAD: Reacting to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's speech in Malakand, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday has said that normally a corner...
Read more
NATIONAL

COAS, Wang Yi discuss regional security, further enhancing bilateral defence cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Mr Wang Yi, State Counselor and Foreign Minister of the People Republic of China Wednesday called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

PKR sheds 2pc against USD since no-confidence motion moved

Pakistani rupee has depreciated over two percent since the opposition parties moved a no-confidence motion seeking the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan on...

Brent nears $120 as US, EU set to discuss Russian oil ban

Fawad Chaudhry takes a jibe at Bilawal’s ‘small rally’ in Malakand

COAS, Wang Yi discuss regional security, further enhancing bilateral defence cooperation

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.