Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan express commitment for CASA-1000 timely completion

By News Desk

Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan have agreed to remain constructively and meaningfully engaged to further reinforce the bilateral relations.

The understanding came at a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev on Wednesday on the sidelines of the 48th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers.

The two sides also agreed to enhance people to people contacts and cooperation in the education sector. The two foreign ministers noted with satisfaction the progress made on the CASA-1000 project and expressed commitment for its timely completion.

The meeting reviewed the state of bilateral relations and multilateral cooperation, including matters relating to trade and investment, defence and security as well as connectivity agenda.

Issues related to the welfare of Pakistani students and the expatriate community were discussed. The importance of regular interaction and dialogue under existing mechanisms and exchange of high-level visits to generate further momentum in the relationship was underlined.

News Desk

