Sports

Fifties for Carey, Green blunt Pakistan as Australia reach 320-5

By AFP
Australia's Alex Carey (R) and Cameron Green take a run during the second day of the third cricket Test match between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on March 22, 2022. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: Alex Carey and Cameron Green each hit solid half-centuries Tuesday to take Australia to 320-5 at lunch on the second day of the third and deciding Test against Pakistan in Lahore.

Carey was unbeaten on 60 and Green 56 as the pair frustrated Pakistan during an unbroken 114-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

At the start of play, Pakistan would have felt they could make early inroads with the second ball only five overs old.

But Australia, who resumed at 232-5, took advantage of a placid Gaddafi Stadium pitch to bat through 28 overs unscathed.

The first two Tests in Rawalpindi and Karachi both ended in draws where the bat dominated the ball.

With the Lahore pitch becoming benign the final Test could be heading for the same fate, though Pakistan thought they had removed Carey for 27 when umpire Aleem Dar gave him out caught behind off fast bowler Hasan Ali.

But the Australian reviewed straight away and technology showed that Carey had missed the ball, which also had not carried to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan.

Carey took full advantage of his reprieve by smashing spinner Sajid Khan for two of his five boundaries in all before completing his third Test fifty with a single.

Green was as stubborn as he reached his fourth Test half-century off 177 balls with five fours.

The Pakistan pace duo of Naseem Shah (2-45) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (2-56) were the most successful home bowlers.

Australia are on their first tour of Pakistan since 1998, having previously refused to tour the country over security fears.

The match marks the return of Test cricket to Lahore for the first time since a 2009 attack on the Sri Lanka team bus caused Pakistan to have to play their home matches abroad for a decade, mainly in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Previous articleOpposition will ‘clean bowl’ Imran, declares Hamza
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Mancini gunning for World Cup glory with Italy’s qualification in the balance

MILAN: Italy are aiming for World Cup glory despite having to navigate a treacherous play-off path in order to get the 2022 tournament, with...
Read more
Sports

KPL holds roadshows in London, Birmingham, Barcelona

Pakistani High Commissioner to UK Moazzam Ahmed Khan hosted a roadshow at Pakistan High Commission London in recognition of the successful execution of KPL...
Read more
Sports

Pakistani fast bowlers Afridi, Naseem put Australia in trouble

LAHORE: Quick bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah picked up two wickets apiece on Monday to lead Pakistan's inspired performance against Australia on...
Read more
Sports

CWC22: Pakistan women register historic win against West Indies

The Pakistan women finally broke the 18-match losing streak in the competition after registering a historic victory over West Indies by 8 wickets in a...
Read more
Sports

Chelsea bidders shortlist to be narrowed down to three, new offers made

MANCHESTER: Raine Group, a US bank overseeing the sale of Premier League club Chelsea, plans to narrow down the shortlist of bidders to three...
Read more
Sports

Sad Nadal contemplates new injury concern as claycourt season looms

NEW YORK: Rafael Nadal is facing renewed injury concerns after his 20-0 unbeaten run to start 2022 ended with a straight-sets defeat to 20th-ranked...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Four militants, two soldiers dead in Bajaur shootout: ISPR

PESHAWAR: Militants armed with assault rifles attacked security forces in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa near the Afghanistan border late Monday, triggering a shootout...

OIC, Islamic bank sign humanitarian fund for Afghanistan pact

Mancini gunning for World Cup glory with Italy’s qualification in the balance

Teen arrested after deadly knife attack at Swedish high school

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.