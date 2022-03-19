‘The Kashmir Files’ is nefarious plan to stoke communal discard in India: Moosvi

SRINAGAR: In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, senior APHC leader Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi has termed the Bollywood film “The Kashmir Files” a well-hatched conspiracy to stoke communal violence in India and to provoke the Indian Hindus against the Kashmiri Muslims.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi addressing a function in Badgam said the importance being given to this film at the government level has created a wave of concern among the Kashmiri Muslims. He said that the facts have been distorted in the film.

APHC leader, Maulana Sibte Muhammad Shabbir Qumi, in a statement strongly criticised “The Kashmir Files” and termed it as propaganda against the Kashmiri Muslims. He said the whole story of this ridiculous movie is based on fabrication and lies. The aim is to incite Pandits against the Kashmiri Muslims, he added. He said followers of all religions have been living in mutual tolerance in Muslim-majority Kashmir for centuries but it is unfortunate that propaganda movie “The Kashmir Files” has been prepared to harm this tolerance.

Maulana Sibt Muhammad Shabbir Qumi also expressed concern over the closure of the historic Jamia Masjid on the auspicious occasion of Shab-e-Bara’at and said that the authorities were playing with the religious sentiments of the Kashmiri Muslims and were unnecessarily interfering in their religious affairs.

On the other hand, the APHC leader, Abdul Samad Inqalabi, in a statement issued in Srinagar strongly denounced the killing of innocent youth by Indian troops in IIOJK and shifting of illegally detained Kashmiris from the occupied territory to the Indian jails. He said that Kashmiris were being punished just for demanding their birthright, the right to self-determination.

Inqilabi said that it was the responsibility of the international community to take cognizance of the Indian state terrorism in IIOJK and play its role in resolving the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.