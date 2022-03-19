NATIONAL

SC takes up petition urging intervention to avoid violence during trust vote

By Staff Report
A policeman walks past the Supreme Court building in Islamabad on January 29, 2021, where lawyers have filed a last-ditch attempt to overturn the acquittal of a British-born militant convicted of masterminding the murder of US journalist Daniel Pearl. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will shortly begin hearing a petition requesting it to intervene to avoid a potential “anarchic situation” which it feared could arise in case of a clash between supporters of the government and opposition parties during March 28 voting on the no-trust move against the prime minister.

The threat of political turmoil in the nation is growing as the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party and the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance have announced to hold public shows in Islamabad on March 25 and 27, respectively, prompting fears of violence and instability.

According to a court cause list, a two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Munib Akhtar will take up the matter.

The petition, moved by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Thursday, said the request is aimed at ensuring the process of the no-trust motion is completed in a peaceful manner.

No-trust motion is a democratic process under article 95 of the Constitution to remove a prime minister, the representative body of the lawyers said in its petition.

Pointing to the inflammatory statements made by the prime minister, his ministers and the opposition, it expressed fear there is a chance of a clash between the two sides on the day of voting.

The petition nominated the prime minister, the federation, Ministry of Defence secretary, National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif, House secretary, Islamabad chief commissioner, deputy commissioner and police chief as respondents.

The petition said circumstances involving a confrontation between the government and the opposition could trigger an “anarchic situation” in the country.

“It is evident from the political history of our country that preventing the constitutional process from taking its course has produced dire consequence for democracy and rule of law,” it read.

The opposition blames Khan for mismanaging the country, economy and foreign policy. No prime minister has ever completed his term in office.

Without the coalition partners and the dissidents, Khan’s party, which has 155 seats in the National Assembly, would fall short of the 172 needed to retain power. The joint opposition has a strength of nearly 163 in the House.

Previous articleDelegation highlights GB tourism potential in New York
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Delegation highlights GB tourism potential in New York

NEW YORK: A Gilgit-Baltistan minister highlighted the picturesque region's tremendous tourism potential and opportunities at a well-attended event organised by Pakistan's mission in New...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM to lay foundation stone of ring road project

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will lay the foundation stone of the much-awaited 38 kilometres Rawalpindi Ring Road extension later today. On this occasion, he...
Read more
NATIONAL

Protestors who stormed Sindh House released on bail

ISLAMABAD: A group of activists and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) supporters, who were angry over the footage of ruling MPs engaging in horse-trading and retaliated...
Read more
NATIONAL

Preparations in full swing for historic OIC summit in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The upcoming summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will be held in Islamabad on March 22-23. The 48th summit, which will be...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM for deepening trade, defence ties with Nigeria

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has called for further deepening of bilateral trade and business relations with Nigeria. The prime minister said this while having...
Read more
NATIONAL

President Alvi launches Asaan Karobar Programme

President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday launched Asaan Karobar Programme, which aims at improving Pakistan's business environment particularly for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Addressing...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Preparations in full swing for historic OIC summit in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The upcoming summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will be held in Islamabad on March 22-23. The 48th summit, which will be...

Epic draw raises Pakistan’s hopes of series win vs Australia

East Timor, Asia’s youngest nation, votes for president

Xi says improper handling of Taiwan issues will hit China-US ties

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.