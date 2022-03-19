SC takes up petition urging intervention to avoid violence during trust vote

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will shortly begin hearing a petition requesting it to intervene to avoid a potential “anarchic situation” which it feared could arise in case of a clash between supporters of the government and opposition parties during March 28 voting on the no-trust move against the prime minister.

The threat of political turmoil in the nation is growing as the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party and the opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance have announced to hold public shows in Islamabad on March 25 and 27, respectively, prompting fears of violence and instability.

According to a court cause list, a two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Munib Akhtar will take up the matter.

The petition, moved by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Thursday, said the request is aimed at ensuring the process of the no-trust motion is completed in a peaceful manner.

No-trust motion is a democratic process under article 95 of the Constitution to remove a prime minister, the representative body of the lawyers said in its petition.

Pointing to the inflammatory statements made by the prime minister, his ministers and the opposition, it expressed fear there is a chance of a clash between the two sides on the day of voting.

The petition nominated the prime minister, the federation, Ministry of Defence secretary, National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif, House secretary, Islamabad chief commissioner, deputy commissioner and police chief as respondents.

The petition said circumstances involving a confrontation between the government and the opposition could trigger an “anarchic situation” in the country.

“It is evident from the political history of our country that preventing the constitutional process from taking its course has produced dire consequence for democracy and rule of law,” it read.

The opposition blames Khan for mismanaging the country, economy and foreign policy. No prime minister has ever completed his term in office.

Without the coalition partners and the dissidents, Khan’s party, which has 155 seats in the National Assembly, would fall short of the 172 needed to retain power. The joint opposition has a strength of nearly 163 in the House.