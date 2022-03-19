NATIONAL

PTI to fight No-confidence motion in a ‘constitutional way’:: Qureshi

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Saturday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will fight the challenge of the opposition’s no-confidence motion in a legal and constitutional.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi has also responded to the statement of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in which he warned of blocking the 48th Council of Foreign Ministers (CFMs) session of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Islamabad if no-confidence motion was not tabled on Monday.

The foreign minister said that he has sent letters to the guests on September 27 to invite them to the two-day OIC CFM on March 23-24 in Islamabad. The guests have started arriving in Islamabad to attend the OIC session from today, he added. The OIC moot is a matter of Pakistan’s global reputation, he said.

Qureshi criticised that they [opposition] are adopted the threatening tone in the current situation. He said that India is trying to sabotage the OIC CFM session and they should not be part of the Indian conspiracy.

He said that Bilawal is young and getting emotional. The opposition should tell their confusion after claiming to get 190 to 200 numbers for the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“It is not in my hand or any other to decide on the date [of the National Assembly session] except for the speaker.”

Qureshi said that the opposition alliance is unnatural that will be shattered soon. He added that the exact motive of the no-confidence motion is still unknown.

He said that the PTI government will fight the challenge of the no-trust move in a constitutional and legal way.

Previous articleACE Punjab arrests three corrupt officials, recovers one million rupees
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

ACE Punjab arrests three corrupt officials, recovers one million rupees

LAHORE: Anti-corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab raided in Rajanpur and arrested Abdul Aziz, the Patwari and Sajjad Hussain, the Sub-divisional Reader of Irrigation department, Jampur,...
Read more
NATIONAL

PPP announces no-trust motion against KP govt

The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa leaders on Saturday announced that the joint opposition has decided to file a no-trust motion against Chief...
Read more
NATIONAL

Two brothers shot dead over property dispute in Swabi

SWABI: Armed men gunned two brothers over property dispute while another escaped narrowly here on Saturday, police said. According to details, three people were present...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sparrows disappearing from skies of South Asian metropolises

KARACHI: Major South Asian cities like Mumbai, Karachi, Kolkata, Dhaka and Lahore offer a mix of glossy skyscrapers, bustling shopping centers, shanty slums and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Turncoat MPs will lose respect in eyes of public: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday the MPs "betraying" Prime Minister Imran Khan would lose respect in the eyes...
Read more
NATIONAL

Shahbaz condemns Sindh House storming

ISLAMABAD: Condemning the storming of the Sindh House as well as the protests outside the accommodation, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif said...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Russia-Ukraine conflict continues amid efforts for peaceful solution

The Russia-Ukraine conflict continued unresolved on Saturday as relevant parties are working to broker a peaceful solution. Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation...

U.S. should practice Biden’s positive remarks on ties with China: Chinese Vice FM

Shaun Tait vows to prepare Shaheen physically, mentally for future

Official: Asia Cup 2022 to kick off from August 27 in Sri Lanka

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.