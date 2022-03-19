Priyantha kumara lynching: Eye-witnesses record testimonies before ATC

LAHORE: As many as 40 witnesses have so far recorded their statements before an anti-terrorism court (ATC) hearing mob lynching of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara at a Sialkot factory.

ATC judge Natasha Naseem led the proceedings at the Kot Lakhpat prison, where six eye-witnesses recorded their statements today, bringing the number of witnesses who have recorded their testimonies in the case to 40.

The court adjourned the hearing to March 22 and had summoned all witnesses for cross examination.

It may be noted that the prosecution has submitted two separate challans in the case. The trial of nine juveniles in the case is being conducted separately. ATC has indicted 89 suspects, while the suspects denied their involvement in the lynching of the Sri Lankan national.

The anti-terrorism court (ATC) initiated the Sialkot lynching incident’s trial at Kot Lakhpat Jail in early March and judge Natasha Naseem led the proceedings into the case.

Priyantha Kumara, a 49-year-old Sri Lankan national, was lynched by a mob of workers at a factory on December 3, where he was working as manager.