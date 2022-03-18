PM cannot impose emergency, governor rule after ‘losing majority’: Fazl

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has no authority to impose an emergency or governor’s rule after losing the support of majority.

Referring to senior appointments and transfers by the incumbent government, Fazl said that after the opposition’s no-trust motion, any transfer or appointment by the premier or the government would be unconstitutional.

He further said that any kind of posting, appointment or withdrawal by the premier would be considered wrong and would also be resisted.

Fazl’s remarks came after PM Imran assigned his principal secretary Azam Khan as the executive director of World Bank.

PM Imran appointed Azam as the executive director of the World Bank for a term of four years by short-circuiting a process that requires interviews and tests of candidates.