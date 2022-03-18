NATIONAL

PM cannot impose emergency, governor rule after ‘losing majority’: Fazl

By News Desk

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has no authority to impose an emergency or governor’s rule after losing the support of majority.

Referring to senior appointments and transfers by the incumbent government, Fazl said that after the opposition’s no-trust motion, any transfer or appointment by the premier or the government would be unconstitutional.

He further said that any kind of posting, appointment or withdrawal by the premier would be considered wrong and would also be resisted.

Fazl’s remarks came after PM Imran assigned his principal secretary Azam Khan as the executive director of World Bank.

PM Imran appointed Azam as the executive director of the World Bank for a term of four years by short-circuiting a process that requires interviews and tests of candidates.

Previous articleSheikh Rasheed clarifies ‘no decision yet on governor rule in Sindh’
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Sheikh Rasheed clarifies ‘no decision yet on governor rule in Sindh’

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Friday that he had presented a summary to Prime Minister Imran Khan on imposing governor rule in Sindh...
Read more
NATIONAL

Maryam Nawaz to lead PML-N caravan towards Islamabad

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz has decided to resume her political activities. She would resume her political activities from Swat as she...
Read more
NATIONAL

FM Qureshi says ‘no room for minus Imran in PTI’

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, while referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan, said on Friday that there was "no room" for minus one in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Chaudhry Shujaat says ‘No one is buying or selling votes’ ahead of no-trust move

With the government alleging that the Opposition is involved in horse-trading ahead of the no-confidence motion, the ruling party ally — PML-Q leader Chaudhry...
Read more
HEADLINES

PPP, PML-N warn govt against crackdown at Sindh House

A trio of key PPP, PML-N leaders warned the PTI government on Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed will...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan negates India’s ‘baseless’ objection to inviting Kashmiri leaders to OIC summit: FO

In a statement on Thursday, the Foreign Office said Pakistan strongly rejected the statement by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson objecting...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Chaudhry Shujaat says ‘No one is buying or selling votes’ ahead...

With the government alleging that the Opposition is involved in horse-trading ahead of the no-confidence motion, the ruling party ally — PML-Q leader Chaudhry...

PPP, PML-N warn govt against crackdown at Sindh House

Pakistan negates India’s ‘baseless’ objection to inviting Kashmiri leaders to OIC summit: FO

Opposition requests NA speaker to distribute no-confidence notice immediately

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.