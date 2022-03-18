Opinion

Imposing governor rule

A classic case of over-reaction

By Editorial
0
0

Even if one were to concede all of Interior Minister Sh Rashid Ahmed’s arguments, it is still not possible to see how he arrived at the conclusion he has reached, of imposing governor rule in Sindh. It is another matter that his arguments are hardly convincing. One of his main contentions is that the presence of PTI MNAs in Sindh House, who intend to vote in the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister, is proof that loyalties were being bought. How he made that particular deduction is known only to himself, and presumably his boss, Prime Minister Imran Khan.

More likely, it seems, he (and his boss) have been greatly irked by the role Sindh House appears to be playing in providing the PPP (which is in power in Sindh) a place in Islamabad which allows it to keep PTI MNAs who have decided to go against Mr Khan. Using Article 234 of the Constitution to dismiss a provincial government solely to gain control of its rest-house in Islamabad seems a little extreme, and amounts to taking a sledgehammer while attempting to kill a fly. In the midst of all that is happening, does the government wish to merely add to its troubles by imposing President’s rule in Sindh? The proclamation has to be validated by a joint sitting resolution in two months. The government barely enjoyed a joint-sitting majority, which it may well have lost now. Does it really want to open that particular can of worms?

- Advertisement -

The imposition of Governor’s Rule would probably not be a legal challenge, for it would appear not as a governance issue, but as a political one, and governor rule in a province can only be proclaimed if it appears that there is breakdown to the constitutional machinery. None of the symptoms are visible in the province, and events in Islamabad may not allow the province of Sindh to be taken over in such a cavalier fashion. If this is an example of how the PM has been served by his ministers and confidants, it might show why he is in the crisis he now faces, and which, by the way, will not be solved by imposing Governor’s rule on Sindh. After all, it makes the wild assumption that the PPP has nowhere else to keep any PTI defectors it wants to keep secure.

Previous articlePM cannot impose emergency, governor rule after ‘losing majority’: Fazl
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

The trust deficit

AT PENPOINT The immediate question that comes to mind is why Prime Minister Imran Khan holding rallies all over the country when his test is...
Read more
Comment

India’s mistake can start a war

India is not backing down from its aggressive policy. India is encroaching on the borders and also violating the airspace. Pakistan has responded to...
Read more
Comment

Revisiting Minar-i-Pakistan

Minar-i-Pakistan, is standing aloft in the Iqbal Park, formerly Minto Park, across the road from the historic and majestic Badshahi Masjid and the Fort...
Read more
Letters

An affordable, technical solution

Nowadays, every one of us is busy in the race of achieving the best living standards that we can, and we want to be...
Read more
Letters

Unity of nations required

Climate change is a global common problem that requires the integration of all nations. International cooperation is a prerequisite to significantly mitigate the impact...
Read more
Editorials

Democracy or mobocracy?

As the date for voting on the no-confidence move draws near, the opposition parties try hard to reach an understanding with the PTI’s disgruntled...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

No room for minus Imran in PTI: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, while referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan, said on Friday that there was "no room" for minus one in...

Chaudhry Shujaat says ‘No one is buying or selling votes’ ahead of no-trust move

PPP, PML-N warn govt against crackdown at Sindh House

Pakistan negates India’s ‘baseless’ objection to inviting Kashmiri leaders to OIC summit: FO

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.