India’s mistake can start a war

India is not backing down from its aggressive policy. India is encroaching on the borders and also violating the airspace. Pakistan has responded to Indian provocations, but India is not backing down from depravedness. A recent example is a possibly unarmed supersonic missile fired from Indian territory in recent days fully monitored by the Pakistan Air Force, but it crashed on its own. Be it India’s so-called surgical strike or Indian submarines, or encroachments on Pakistani waters, Pakistan has always acted with tolerance, but it seems that the irresponsible behaviour of the Indian Army will jeopardize not only the region but also world peace.

There is no doubt that despite three minutes and 24 seconds of the Indian missile flying over Pakistan’s airspace, the Pakistan Air Force had deliberately not taken any action to avoid provocation but the violation of airspace by the enemy country is not a trivial incident; the consequences of which could be dangerous.

- Advertisement -

The world should take serious note of this and demand an investigation, although the Indian Defence Minister has admitted his mistake and announced an investigation into the incident. However, this should be done through a joint operation with Pakistan. So that it is clear that this was a human error or a deliberate conspiracy because even before this, India has on several occasions fanned the flames of war and provocations.

India has been accustomed to infiltrating Pakistani borders or sometimes violating the airspace and later various excuses are made in this regard. The attitude of the Indian government and its Defence Ministry is very irresponsible in this case. According to international ethics and diplomatic principles, India should have immediately apologized for its mistake, but there is no apology in the entire explanation that is being given two days after the point identification by Pakistan. However, if Pakistan had not shown extraordinary restraint on this serious border violation and had reacted aggressively using its inalienable right to defend its international borders and airspace, war could have erupted between the two nuclear powers.

Pakistan is patiently counting on the international community, but it is not neglecting its own defence. Pakistan’s armed forces are fully prepared to defend the country and protect its borders. Pakistan’s military has in the past not only taken immediate notice of cross-border terrorism or airspace violations but has also responded bluntly. However, a single mistake by India could lead the region to the brink of a major war but we have full confidence in the capabilities of our military and security agencies, our armed forces have been successful in every hour of trial and tribulations, they have never disappointed their people and they can rightly be expected to do so in the future. The Pakistan Army is the guardian and trustee of the borders and the whole nation stands with its forces.

Thankfully, the Pakistan Air Force, despite initially determining the direction of flight of this Indian missile from Indian territory to Pakistan, limited itself to its surveillance, and so the region has been spared the tremendous damage and destruction that could be caused by the mistake of the Indian military authorities. In this regard, the aspect should not be overlooked that the route on which the Indian missile was flying was the flight path of the passenger planes. Even if the whole incident is not attributed to India’s malice and is a mistake, it can still be possible to estimate how much loss of life and property would have been feared if this potential unarmed supersonic missile had collided with a passenger plane before it crashed in Mian Channu.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said in his response to India’s admission of the mistake that this mistake could lead to an accidental war between the two countries, therefore India should investigate and bring those responsible to book, and thus a major mistake between the two countries will be rectified to some extent.

There is no doubt that India has never apologized for its aggressive behaviour and does not intend to do so this time. In this regard, Pakistan should take up the whole issue at the international level, so that India can be asked to respond in the international forum. If Pakistan holds the reins of expediency then India can take another step. The US State Department should immediately contact the international community and inform it of all the facts. Earlier, US intelligence had expressed concern in its annual report that a spark could break out between the two nuclear powers. Before it is too late, the international community must also confront the Indian aggression.

Pakistan is patiently counting on the international community, but it is not neglecting its own defence. Pakistan’s armed forces are fully prepared to defend the country and protect its borders. Pakistan’s military has in the past not only taken immediate notice of cross-border terrorism or airspace violations but has also responded bluntly. However, a single mistake by India could lead the region to the brink of a major war but we have full confidence in the capabilities of our military and security agencies, our armed forces have been successful in every hour of trial and tribulations, they have never disappointed their people and they can rightly be expected to do so in the future. The Pakistan Army is the guardian and trustee of the borders and the whole nation stands with its forces.