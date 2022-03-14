Qalandars to build a house for Zaman Khan on Shaheen Afridi’s request

Lahore Qalandars Chief Operating Officier (COO) Sameen Rana has announced to build a house for emerging star Zaman Khan on request of Qalandars skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The 20-year old Zaman Khan’s performances in the winning campaign of Lahore Qalandars in HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7 were instrumental.

The right-arm pacer was the third-highest wicket-taker of the tournament as he bagged 13 wickets at an average of 21.50. Zaman Khan is also the first emerging player to win two man-of-the-match awards in the history of HBL PSL.

The pacer hails from the Chakwari area of Azad Kashmir. Zaman was first noticed in the Kashmir Premier League and made his debut for Northerns against Balochistan in September 2021.

The young pacer belongs to a humble background and lives in an underdeveloped area that lacks adequate infrastructure. Keeping this in mind, the COO of Qalandars Sameen Rana announced to build a house for Zaman Khan for his outstanding commitment to the franchise during his visit to the pacer’s hometown in Mirpur.

While Rana was traveling to Zaman’s village, he received a phone call from Qalanadars skipper, who requested Rana to take the kind-hearted initiative for the youngster.

“Zaman Khan has outperformed many big names, including foreign star players. He is the only emerging player in the history of HBL PSL to win two man-of-the-match awards,” Rana added.

“It is because of him that we have won the HBL PSL title after seven years-long wait,” Rana Stated.

“Building a house for Zaman is not only my wish. In fact, the management of Lahore Qalandars and Shaheen Shah Afridi is also behind this initiative,” Rana concluded.