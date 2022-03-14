Sports

Pakistan 38-1 at lunch after Australia post mammoth 556

By AFP
Australia's wicketkeeper Alex Carey (2L) and teammate Marnus Labuschagne (L) watch as Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique (R) is run out by Australia's Mitchell Swepson (not pictured) during the third day of the second Test cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on March 14, 2022. (Photo by Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP) (Photo by RIZWAN TABASSUM/AFP via Getty Images)

KARACHI: Opener Abdullah Shafique was run out as Pakistan reached 38-1 at lunch on the third day of the second Test in Karachi in reply to Australia’s mammoth 556-9 declared.

Imam ul-Haq was unbeaten on 20 and Azhar Ali four with Pakistan still needing 319 more runs to avoid the follow-on.

Shafique, who hit a brilliant unbeaten century in the drawn first Test in Rawalpindi, had made 13 of Pakistan’s 26-run opening stand when he failed to beat debutant Mitchell Swepson’s direct throw from the point after being called for a sharp single.

Pakistan look to have a daunting task to save the match with the National Cricket Stadium pitch starting to keep low and cracks opening that will aid Australia’s two-pronged spin attack of Swepson and Nathan Lyon.

Australia resumed the third day on 505-8 as captain Pat Cummins opted to bat on.

Pakistan struck with the second ball of the day when fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi had Mitchell Starc caught at cover by Azhar without adding to his overnight 28.

But that was all the success they had as Cummins, who finished on 34 not out, added a brisk 51 for the ninth wicket with Swepson (15) before declaring.

Pakistan had been forced to toil for 189 overs in the field with seven bowlers used.

All-rounder Faheem Ashraf was the pick of the attack with his 2-55 from 21 overs, while off-spinner Sajid Khan took 2-167 from 57 overs.

Australia are on their first tour of Pakistan since 1998, having previously refused to tour on security reasons.

Previous article‘Father-son duo’ out to buy MPs’ conscience, claims Qureshi
Next articleIndia unsure of Russian arms to meet Pakistan, China threats
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Bangladesh beats Pakistan for first win in Women’s World Cup

WELLINGTON: Bangladesh pulled off its first win at a Women’s Cricket World Cup with the help of a batting collapse by Pakistan, which lost...
Read more
Sports

China tops medal table as Beijing Winter Paralympics conclude

The 2022 Winter Paralympics came to an end with the closing ceremony at the National Stadium in Beijing on Sunday night as China topped...
Read more
Sports

Khawaja’s ton takes Australia to mammoth 505-8 in Karachi

KARACHI: Usman Khawaja's marathon 160 and Alex Carey's career-best 93 helped Australia rack up 505 for eight against Pakistan on day two of the...
Read more
Sports

Milan edge Empoli to stay top

ROME: AC Milan will stay top of Serie A this weekend after Saturday's tight 1-0 win over Empoli moved them five points...
Read more
Sports

Nadal pulls off another great escape

INDIAN WELLS: Rafael Nadal pulled off another great escape Saturday, rallying from two breaks down in the third set to beat young...
Read more
Sports

Ronaldo sets record as Man Utd sink Spurs

MANCHESTER: Ralf Rangnick admitted managing Cristiano Ronaldo is "challenging" after the 37-year-old rolled back the years with a hat-trick to beat Tottenham...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

India unsure of Russian arms to meet Pakistan, China threats

NEW DELHI: India is exploring ways to avoid a major disruption in its supply of Russian-made weaponry amid US sanctions following Moscow’s invasion of...

Pakistan 38-1 at lunch after Australia post mammoth 556

‘Father-son duo’ out to buy MPs’ conscience, claims Qureshi

Factbox: Pakistan and India’s nuclear arsenals

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.