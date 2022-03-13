Water Tanks

Hub is one of the most populous cities of Balochistan which is also an industrialized city. However, it seems that despite all this, the city is deprived of essential facilities like water, gas, effective traffic management etc. There is one issue, of water tankers, that has been highlighted so many times but seems incomplete.

To explain, tankers are the part of transportation which fetch water from canals and rivers to homes. Firstly, they charge a lot of money for one tank. They charge one thousand and sometimes more than that just for water. In our area, Daro Hotel tankers supply water in front of the Gatroon factory which is awkward for the public due to the disturbance created because of the shifts of this company.

The generators used are extremely loud, because of which hearing power can be affected. The small road which is used by the public to cross from Gatroon is good for nothing and it is full of dirty water. In addition, it looks like a sewerage system. If it rains, the water doesn’t dry for months. The government needs to take some concrete measures to control these issues.

NAVEED FAZAL

HUB

