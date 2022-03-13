Sky-rocketing fuel prices and inflation

The rise in fuel prices means augmentation in prices of everything which make difficult to, survival of every person. Almost, inflation goes so high and the state fails to keep control of unnecessarily high increasing of prices. Taking from food items, milk, travelling expenses, buying clothes, medicines, electricity bills, buying electrical appliances, construction related material and so on but the average middle-class families have same monetary resources with huge addition of towering prices.

This shows current government could not fulfil its promises of taking back looted money, stolen by the corrupt mafias. Truth is that the common person knows nothing about corruption and stashed away money. It is not their headache. They only vote to have government which brings prosperity, affordable prices of things, employment opportunities, quality education, better health facilities, proper sewage infrastructure and better recreational activities to live a happy life. Unfortunately, people voted for change, in New Pakistan but they are in a pensive mood that old Pakistan was better to live in so far.

ARSALAN ALI

SHIKARPUR

