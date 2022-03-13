NATIONAL

Karachi mercury to hit 40 degrees this week

By INP

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast hot and dry days in the city next week, especially after March 15.

The mercury is expected to stay between 36 and 38 degrees Celsius and might even near 40 degrees. There increased temperatures will halt the sea breeze in the mornings, although it may resume in the evening.

Meanwhile on Sunday, the highest temperature in Karachi was recorded 22 degrees Celsius, while the water content in the air stayed at 66%. Winds are expected to blow at 8km per hour.

Residents have been warned to stay indoor in the upcoming day and consume as much water as they can.

Here are some ways to stay cool in the Karachi heat:

  • Don’t go out between 12pm and 3pm when the sun is the strongest
  • Wear loose fitting and lightweight clothing
  • Wear sunscreen and stay in the shade
  • Drink plenty of fluids
  • Cover your head (wear a scarf or cap)
  • Use lip balm and eye drops to make sure your lips and eyes don’t get too dry
  • You should also know what the symptoms are of a heat stroke.
INP

