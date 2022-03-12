World

Chinese premier explains policies amid economic pressure, Ukraine crisis

By Agencies

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Friday briefed reporters on China’s policies to grow its economy amid a prolonged pandemic and the country’s stance on the Ukraine crisis and its relations with the United States.

Li answered 13 questions at a press conference in Beijing after the closing of the fifth session of the 13th National People’s Congress, China’s top legislature. More than half of the questions focused on Beijing’s approaches to address economic and social challenges brought or exacerbated by COVID-19.

‘Ambitious’ growth target

China has set its economic growth target at around 5.5 percent for 2022, which Li described as “ambitious,” given the new downward pressure faced by the world’s second-largest economy.

An increase of around 5.5 percent on the basis of a gross domestic product (GDP) of over 110 trillion yuan (about $17.4 trillion) would generate the amount of output equivalent to the size of a medium economy, he said.

China will increase government spending and extend tax and fee cuts to enable steady growth, said the premier. He expressed confidence that the economy will be able to overcome difficulties and achieve major development objectives this year.

He underscored efforts made by the Chinese government to streamline administration, delegate power and improve regulation and services in recent years, vowing to spur the vitality of market entities through reforms.

China will continue to make its COVID-19 response more scientific and targeted based on the epidemic situation and new developments and features of the virus, he said.

Commenting on the latest resurgence of COVID-19 in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), he urged the HKSAR government to assume primary responsibility in containing the virus and reaffirmed the central government’s full support for the fight.

China to play positive role for peace in Ukraine

China supports all efforts to resolve the Ukraine crisis by peaceful means, and is willing to work with the international community to play a positive role for an early return of peace in the country, Li said.

Russia and Ukraine have held three rounds of peace talks and a meeting between their foreign ministers since Moscow launched a “special military operation” in Ukraine on February 24, without achieving any major breakthrough.

Li called for utmost efforts to support Russia and Ukraine in overcoming difficulties to carry forward ceasefire negotiations. He stressed that the pressing task now is to prevent tension from escalating or even getting out of control.

China has provided Ukraine with humanitarian assistance and will continue to do so, he added.

The Red Cross Society of China sent the first batch of humanitarian aid supplies worth 5 million yuan (about $791,000) to Ukraine earlier this week.

Calling the current situation in Ukraine “disconcerting,” Li reiterated China’s stance that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected, the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter should be fully observed, and the legitimate security concerns of all countries should be taken seriously.

China, U.S. competition should be healthy

Li said China-U.S. cooperation benefits both countries and the world, calling for more dialogue and communication between the two sides.

China and the U.S. are both permanent members of the UN Security Council, and are the world’s largest developing country and developed country respectively, he noted, adding that tackling global challenges requires joint efforts and cooperation of both countries.

“Cooperation should be the mainstream because global peace and development hinge on cooperation,” Li said. Even if there is market competition between the two countries in economy and trade, it should be healthy and fair, he stressed.

Bilateral cooperation has extensive areas and much untapped potential, he said. If the U.S. eases its export restrictions on China, trade volume of both countries will be even bigger and thus both sides will get benefits, he added.

The premier also reiterated commitment to the one-China principle and opposition to separatist activities seeking “Taiwan independence.”

Previous articleChina’s top legislature adopts development plan, closes annual session
Next articleEpaper – March 12-2022 ISB
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

China’s top legislature adopts development plan, closes annual session

Chinese lawmakers on Friday approved a decision on the quota and election of deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) and two methods...
Read more
World

New Da’ish leader is brother of slain caliph Baghdadi: sources

The new leader of Dai'sh aka Islamic State, whose appointment the group announced on Thursday, is the brother of slain former caliph Abu Bakr...
Read more
World

US to miss deadline for release of 9/11 probe documents, court filing shows

The US Justice Department acknowledged on Thursday it would miss a deadline set by President Joe Biden's executive order to review and release documents...
Read more
World

Russian forces regroup near Kyiv after setbacks

LVIV: Russian forces bearing down on Kyiv are regrouping northwest of the Ukrainian capital, satellite pictures showed, in what Britain said could be preparation...
Read more
World

India’s Hindu nationalist BJP leads in disinformation race

Top officials of India's ruling Hindu nationalist party and an army of its supporters bombarded voters with disinformation as key states went to the...
Read more
World

China locks down city of 9 million amid new spike in Covid-19 cases

BEIJING: China on Friday ordered a lockdown of the 9 million residents of the northeastern city of Changchun amid a new spike in Covid-19...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

China’s top legislature adopts development plan, closes annual session

Chinese lawmakers on Friday approved a decision on the quota and election of deputies to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) and two methods...

England erase deficit for loss of one wicket in second innings against WI

Fundamentals of Russia-Ukraine ongoing War

Freshwater wastage in Pakistan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.