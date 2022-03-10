Sports

Football giants Chelsea’s future in jeopardy after Britain freezes owner Roman Abramovich’s assets

By Agencies

Unpreceded restrictions were placed on Chelsea’s ability to operate by the British government on Thursday after owner Roman Abramovich was targeted in sanctions.

Abramovich was among seven wealthy Russians who had their assets frozen by the government. It freezes his ability to sell Chelsea which was announced last week after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The government has issued what it calls a special licence to ensure Chelsea can continue to play games and staff can be paid. But the club won’t be able to sell new tickets to any fans or sell merchandise.

It is about depriving Abramovich of benefiting from his ownership of the club, Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries tweeted.

“I know this brings some uncertainty, but the government will work with the league and clubs to keep football being played while ensuring sanctions hit those intended. Football clubs are cultural assets and the bedrock of our communities. Were committed to protecting them,” she said.

 

Previous articleDavid Warner wants a better pitch for 2nd Test against Pakistan
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

David Warner wants a better pitch for 2nd Test against Pakistan

Australia opener David Warner said he hopes for an improved pitch for the second Test in Karachi after the visitors could claim only four...
Read more
Sports

New Zealand beat India by 62 runs at Women’s World Cup

WELLINGTON: Host New Zealand finally produced a performance to catch the attention of its main rivals at the Women’s Cricket World Cup when it...
Read more
Sports

Imam-ul-Haq makes a name for himself, relatively speaking

KARACHI: Opener Imam-ul-Haq has shed some of the burden of being the nephew of a legend with a century in each innings against Australia...
Read more
Sports

Australia look to second spinner after Rawalpindi stalemate

KARACHI: Australia are likely to play two spinners as they go in search of a win in Saturday's second Test in Karachi after Pakistan...
Read more
Sports

Pat Cummins to go with two spinners in remaining Test matches

In the wake of a disappointing end of the Rawalpindi Test match largely due to a flat pitch, Australia may go for two spinners...
Read more
Sports

Bayern blast into Champions League quarters

MUNICH: Robert Lewandowski scored a record-breaking 11-minute hat-trick to send Bayern Munich sailing into the Champions League quarter-finals with a 7-1 win at home...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan calls on world to fight climate change for development, conflict...

UNITED NATIONS: Underscoring the need for limiting global warming, Pakistan called for leveraging climate finance in ways that maximise synergies between climate action, development...

Opposition to approach ECP for ‘early verdict’ in 2014 foreign funding case

Amid fierce criticism, govt tells IHC it’s ready to withdraw fake news law

New Zealand beat India by 62 runs at Women’s World Cup

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.