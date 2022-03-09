Opinion

Sibi terror attack

The law enforcing agencies don’t seem to have the capacity to handle terrorists

By Editorial
0
0

The attack by terrorists in Sibi ended with the killing of seven law enforcement personnel and the injuring of 22 more, as the passage of the President’s motorcade meant that the main target was kept safe. While the nation may congratulate itself that the country’s President is unharmed, the attempt shows that the decision to hold the Sibi Mela, and that the President, was due to inaugurate it, was known to the terrorists. Balochistan is in the grip of two different strands of terrorism, one by the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan and the other the Balochistan Liberation Army. Apart from there being signs of these two organisations cooperating, the Islamic State-Khorasaan Province has also begun its activity, with the horrific blast on March 4 in Peshawar.

There seems to be a general lack of capacity of the law enforcing agencies to handle this threat. The multiplicity of threats may be one reason why the terrorists have got the apparent freedom to act. The Sibi blast may be an illustration of the problem. The security personnel were only able to save the President by sacrificing a large number of people not because they could foil the attack and capture the terrorists before they could explode their device. The attack could only be described as a failure because the President escaped. The loss of seven persons is a failure, probably of intelligence. The assumption that a Taliban victory in Afghanistan would end this terrorism doesn’t seem valid. The Afghan Taliban have refused to hand over TTP cadres on Afghan soil who are wanted by the Pakistan government. In other words, they are providing terrorist’s sanctuary.

- Advertisement -

Perhaps this is not the best time to be having a political crisis, as the intelligence-gathering agencies might be distracted by the threat to the government, when there is an even more serious threat to the state. If the state is not protected, there will be none of the playing of little games that the agencies have indulged, apparently to the detriment to deal with real threats. Talking has proved ineffective, now is the time to take the threat seriously.

Previous articleLooking back on 2021
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Looking back on 2021

This year was a period with many tumultuous events, starting from politics to the economic realms of the country. The current reign of the...
Read more
Letters

Stealing electricity

Wire hooking for electricity and not paying bills on time is one of the major causes of electricity consumption or less production of electricity...
Read more
Letters

Frozen Food

Innovation has always been a key driver of long-term economic development and structural transformation. It entails the advancement of new design and ways to...
Read more
Comment

Where are we heading?

Mob lynching has become an ugly reality in Pakistan. The recent past has witnessed a considerable surge in the misuse of blasphemy laws in...
Read more
Comment

About double standards

Washington Watch The battle brewing among US liberals and progressives in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine brought flashbacks of debates that occurred in...
Read more
Comment

Shifting UK-Bangladesh bilateral ties to strategic ties

50 years ago, diplomatic relations were established between the UK and Bangladesh on February 4. The UK has played an important role in the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan needs local software development to regulate Cloud services

ISLAMABAD: The largest IT solution provider in the country has said that Pakistan has to focus on local software development, but for that the...

Buzdar meets 40 MPAs in a day to help cement grip on power

Hajj Policy 2022 to be unveiled after agreement with Saudi govt: official

COAS, Chinese chargé d’affaires discuss progress on CPEC, regional security, defence collaboration

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.