Mainland capable to address Taiwan Straits situation: says Wang Yang

China on Wednesday said that though there is increasing uncertainty and instability in the Taiwan Straits, but the mainland has the comprehensive strength and confidence to cope with all kinds of complex situations.

These views were expressed by Mr Wang Yang, Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) in Beijing.

Wang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while joining the Taiwan delegation in a group discussion at the fifth session of the 13th National People’s Congress.

Over the past year, the mainland has made effective and steady progress in the work regarding Taiwan, Wang said.

“China will adhere to the one-China principle and the 1992 Consensus, resolutely deter ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist activities as well as interference by external forces, and make solid progress in promoting peaceful and integrated development of cross-straits ties,” he added.

Wang also called on the compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Straits to join hands to promote the great cause of national reunification and rejuvenation.