Exit polls show Lee, Yoon in dead heat in South Korea’s presidential election

A joint poll conducted by broadcasters KBS, MBC and SBS showed Yoon edging out Lee by winning 48.4 percent of the votes versus Lee’s 47.8 percent.

SEOUL: South Korean ruling party candidate Lee Jae-myung and main opposition candidate Yoon Suk-yeol are in a dead heat after voting ended in Wednesday’s presidential election, two exit polls showed, according to Yonhap news agency.

Nearly 34 million, or more than 76 percent, of the country’s 44 million eligible voters cast ballots after a bitter campaign to pick the leader.

The winning candidate must tackle challenges such as the effects of South Korea’s worst wave of COVID-19 infections, growing inequality and surging home prices.

Lee, the standard-bearer of the ruling Democratic Party, and Yoon, from the conservative main opposition People Power Party, are vying to succeed incumbent President Moon Jae-in, who is constitutionally barred from seeking re-election.

Polls have officially closed in the election, South Korea’s National Election Commission said late Wednesday.