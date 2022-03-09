China warns U.S. against harming its rights, interests over Ukraine

China on Wednesday urged the United States to take its concerns seriously when dealing with the Ukraine issue and relations with Russia, warning against any move that could harm Chinese rights and interests.

Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, made the remarks in response to a question about White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s comments on Western sanctions against Russia.

Psaki said on Monday that the U.S. has means to “take steps” if China does not abide by the sanctions.

“Sanctions are never fundamentally effective means to solve problems,” Zhao said at a regular press briefing. “China firmly opposes all forms of unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction by the United States.”

China will take all necessary measures to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies and individuals, he said.