World

China warns U.S. against harming its rights, interests over Ukraine

By Staff Report
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian attends a press conference in Beijing on June 30, 2020. (Photo by Kyodo News via Getty Images)

China on Wednesday urged the United States to take its concerns seriously when dealing with the Ukraine issue and relations with Russia, warning against any move that could harm Chinese rights and interests.

Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, made the remarks in response to a question about White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s comments on Western sanctions against Russia.

Psaki said on Monday that the U.S. has means to “take steps” if China does not abide by the sanctions.

“Sanctions are never fundamentally effective means to solve problems,” Zhao said at a regular press briefing. “China firmly opposes all forms of unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction by the United States.”

China will take all necessary measures to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies and individuals, he said.

Oil pumping jacks in an oilfield near Neftekamsk, Russia, November 19, 2020. /CFP

 

The U.S. and other Western countries imposed a series of sanctions on Moscow after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” in Ukraine on February 24.

The White House said on Tuesday that U.S. President Joe Biden signed an executive order banning imports of Russian oil, liquefied natural gas and coal to the U.S., while the European Commission published plans to cut EU dependency on Russian gas by two-thirds this year and end its reliance on Russian supplies of the fuel “well before 2030.”

Commenting on these moves, Zhao said peace and security cannot be achieved through sanctions, which will only cause severe difficulties to the economy and people’s life in the countries involved and intensify division and confrontation.

“China and Russia have maintained sound energy cooperation,” he said, adding that the two sides will continue to engage in normal trade cooperation in oil and gas as well as other areas.

Previous articleMainland capable to address Taiwan Straits situation: says Wang Yang
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Mainland capable to address Taiwan Straits situation: says Wang Yang

China on Wednesday said that though there is increasing uncertainty and instability in the Taiwan Straits, but the mainland has the comprehensive strength and...
Read more
World

Exit polls show Lee, Yoon in dead heat in South Korea’s presidential election

SEOUL: South Korean ruling party candidate Lee Jae-myung and main opposition candidate Yoon Suk-yeol are in a dead heat after voting ended in Wednesday's...
Read more
World

Russia’s Lavrov to hold talks with Ukrainian counterpart in Turkey

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will travel to Turkey on Wednesday for talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, the TASS news agency cited...
Read more
World

Oil extends rally after US bans Russian imports, prompting supply fears

TOKYO: Oil prices firmed on Wednesday over fears of a potential supply shock as the United States banned Russian oil imports, and amid signs...
Read more
World

Prince Andrew sex assault case formally closed after settlement paid

NEW YORK: A sexual assault lawsuit brought in New York against Prince Andrew by his longtime accuser Virginia Giuffre has been formally dismissed after...
Read more
World

Israel’s president heads to Turkey in bid to rebuild ties

TEL AVIV: Israel's president heads to Turkey Wednesday to meet his counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the first visit by an Israeli head of state...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

230 Pakistanis return home from war-hit Ukraine

Around 230 Pakistanis were repatriated from Ukraine on Wednesday through a special flight of the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) that arrived in Islamabad at...

Liverpool edge through despite Inter defeat

Russia’s Lavrov to hold talks with Ukrainian counterpart in Turkey

I’m coming after you, Imran tells Zardari

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.