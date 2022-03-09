NATIONAL

23,000 Kashmiri women widowed since 1989: Mushaal

By APP

Peace and Culture Organisation Chairperson Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Tuesday said some 675 Kashmiri women were killed from January 2021 till date and around 23,000 had been widowed since 1989 in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Mushaal, in a message on International Women’s Day, said India was a murderer and a usurper, and the sufferings and miseries of the Kashmiri people would only end when the last Indian soldier left the IIOJK.

India, she added, had been trampling every right of the Kashmiris since illegally and forcibly occupying the Jammu & Kashmir.

She said the Kashmiri people, who had rejected revocation of articles 370 and 35-A of the Indian Constitution, were forced to live in a situation where they even could not breathe freely.

The Modi regime had imposed countless sanctions and restrictions in the valley under the draconian Public Safety Act, she added.

APP

