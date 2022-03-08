NATIONAL

Top opposition leaders to hold press conference on no-trust vote

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD: The heads of three major opposition leaders — PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif, and Jamiat-i-Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) Fazl ur-Rehman — will address a press conference shortly.

The conference comes as the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), a coalition of 11 political parties, has submitted a no-confidence motion against the prime minister.

Since its inception in September 2020, at the peak of the coronavirus crisis, the PDM has been staging public rallies across the country to ramp up pressure on the government Imran Khan.

In February, Rehman, also PDM president, announced the opposition alliance has decided to move the motion against Khan and would contact the government’s allies in the Centre for this purpose.

“All component parties in the PDM have agreed on bringing a no-confidence motion against these illegitimate rulers and contacting the government’s allies in this regard,” he had said.

Some political observers also believe the opposition is optimistic that a change in the US presidency in January 2021, with Joe Biden replacing President Donald Trump, could benefit their cause.

Democrats, historically, have backed civilian supremacy in Pakistan. But regardless of who sits in the White House, the political situation in Pakistan is likely to remain volatile and unstable.

