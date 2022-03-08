Tareen group to pursue ‘Minus Buzdar’ strategy

A group of lawmakers led by estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen announced on Tuesday that it would only move forward on a “Minus Buzdar” strategy.

The announcement was another setback for the government and came as a delegation of senior opposition lawmakers submitted a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan with the National Assembly Secretariat.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, Punjab MPA Nauman Langrial said that Tareen was currently in London and was apprised of the current situation via video link.

“During the meeting, we gave Tareen full authority to take decisions on behalf of the group,” he said, adding that different political parties had and were continuing to contact the group.

“However, I want to make it clear that all members of the group are united on the stance that we will move forward on the minus Buzdar [strategy],” he said, reiterating that they would accept the decisions taken by Tareen.

Langrial said that the group was also listening to things being said by the political parties getting in touch with them and updating Tareen about the developments.

He said that an important meeting would be held tomorrow to take decisions regarding the group’s future under the current circumstances. “We will look at this evolving situation and will draft a plan.”

When asked about possible candidates for the post of chief minister, the Punjab MPA asserted that the Tareen group was a “united front” and a “family”.

“We know that all members of this group will accept the decisions taken by Tareen.”

He also refused to comment on whether Aleem Khan — who had joined the group a day earlier — had been selected for the job, saying that the group was united under Tareen’s leadership. “We told Aleem Khan sahab the same, that if you are a part of this group then you will have to follow the decisions taken by Tareen.”

When pressed about PML-Q’s Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as a possible nominee, he said: “Tareen has the right to take all decisions. We will follow whatever he says.”

Concluding his press conference, he asserted that this was not a “rebellion”.

“We are following a certain mandate and the people have certain expectations of us. We are not only thinking about the PTI, but also about the province.”