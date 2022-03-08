Sports

Australia all out for 459, Pakistan lead by 17 runs

By AFP
Pakistan's Nauman Ali (L) celebrates with teammate captain Babar Azam (C) after the dismissal of Australia's Steven Smith (R) during the fourth day play of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Australia at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on March 7, 2022. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Australia were all out for 459 on Tuesday in their first innings against Pakistan’s 476-4 declared, as the first Test headed towards a tame draw in Rawalpindi.

Resuming at 449-7, Australia lost their remaining three wickets for the addition of just 10 runs in 3.1 overs.

Left-arm spinner Nauman Ali finished with career-best figures of 6-107, his third five-wicket haul in eight Tests.

Australia, playing its first Test in Pakistan since 1998, reached 449-7 at stumps in its first innings on day four (Monday) on a grassless wicket with Marnus Labuschagne (90) and Steve Smith (78) scoring half-centuries.

During Australia’s innings, Cameroon Green (48) showed himself to be a Test all-rounder by spending more than two hours at the crease, facing 109 balls.

Mitchell Starc, who bats at number eight, spent almost the last hour and was not out on 12 with skipper Pat Cummins not out on 4 as stumps were drawn three overs before scheduled because of bad light.

Pakistan had declared its first innings at 476-4 late on day 2 on the back of big centuries from Azhar Ali (185) and Imamul Haq (157).

“There’s not a great deal of pace and bounce in [the wicket] for the seamers, that’s for sure,” Smith had said.

“I thought it would break up a little bit more and probably turn a bit more from the start, but it probably hasn’t done so.”

Opening batter Usman Khawaja narrowly missed out on a century in the country of his birth on Sunday when he was dismissed for 97, but shared a rapid 156-run opening wicket stand with David Warner, who made 68.

Labuschagne was the second Australian batsman to fall in the 90s when he was caught in the slip in Shaheen Afridi’s (1-80) third over with the new ball after a wet outfield following overnight rain prevented any play in the first session.

Labuschagne hit 12 boundaries in his knock but attempted a drive off a wide delivery from Afridi as Abdullah Shafique grabbed a well-judged low catch in the lone slip.

Smith, who hasn’t scored a Test century since the 2019 Ashes, batted for nearly five hours, hitting eight fours during his 196-ball knock before he was nicely set up by Nauman to go for an over-ambitious shot.

“Pretty annoying, I got a bit greedy with the field they had set,” Smith said on missing out on his 100. “Disappointed to have worked pretty hard and got myself in a nice position to go on and get a big score.”

Previous articlePIA sends plane to evacuate 300 who fled Ukraine violence
AFP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

England still dangerous without Broad, Anderson: Windies coach Simmons

LONDON: England still have quality bowlers at their disposal despite the absence of fast bowlers Stuart Broad and James Anderson, West Indies head coach...
Read more
HEADLINES

Thiem pulls out of Indian Wells, Miami to focus on claycourt return

Former US Open champion Dominic Thiem further delayed his return to action from a niggling wrist injury on Monday, saying he was pulling out...
Read more
Sports

Golden day for Canada at Paralympics

BEIJING: A hat-trick of gold medals propelled Canada from sixth to third in the Beijing Winter Paralympics medals table on Monday, as hosts China...
Read more
Sports

Australia near Pakistan total, draw looms over Rawalpindi run-feast

Australia came close to matching Pakistan's first innings total of 476-4 declared in the opening Test as the run-feast in Rawalpindi appeared to be...
Read more
Sports

Cricket Autopsy shows Australian Warne died of natural causes

 An autopsy showed the death last week of Australian cricket great Shane Warne on an island in Thailand was due to natural causes, the...
Read more
Sports

India beats Sri Lanka by innings and 222 runs in first test

MOHALI: Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja shared eight wickets as India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs in the first test...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.