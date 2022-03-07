PM Imran Khan says ‘Opposition may fulfil desire to table no-trust move’

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that “[The Opposition] may go ahead and fulfil its desire to table the no-trust motion but we are fully prepared,” the premier said while presiding over the PTI’s core committee meeting in Islamabad.

He further stated that the Opposition parties’ coalition to table the no-confidence motion against his government, saying there is “no threat to the democratic government”.

While referring to the politicians who are facing corruption cases in the courts, PM Khan said that those who fear their trials cannot bring revolution with the money that they have illegally acquired.

“We will foil the agenda of the thieves,” he said.

Earlier, the core committee meeting reviewed the current political situation of the country. PM’s adviser on Parliamentarian Affairs Babar Awan briefed the meeting on legal affairs.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar and Minister for Defence Parvez Khattak also attended the meeting.

Addressing a public rally in the Tehsil Mailsi of the Vehari District on Sunday, PM Imran Khan had told the masses about the leaders moving the motion.

Starting with his arch-rival Nawaz Sharif, the premier reminded the public how the former prime minister acted like a “Bollywood star” in a bid to leave the country.

“If PML-N is listening to me, then think: can a jackal ever become a leader?” asked PM Imran. The premier claimed that the PML-N was moving the no-confidence motion as Nawaz was missing Pakistan.

Targeting the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, PM Imran said that if someone wants to learn about him, they should find “Maqsood chaprasi”.

Meanwhile, sources privy to the matter said that PM Imran Khan decided to table the bill for the formation of the South Punjab province in the National Assembly soon.

Both the government and joint Opposition has been claiming each others failure in the ongoing war between the two sides as the latter’s efforts to topple the government grow intense with every passing day.

While PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari lead a long march towards Islamabad, which will be joined by other opposition parties on the way, the PTI-led government is carrying out separate rallies and marches.

Bilawal has suggested PM Imran Khan resign before the joint Opposition tables the no-confidence motion against the incumbent government.

The statement came during Bilawal’s interaction with the media at Afzal Nadeem Chan’s residence in Lahore. He said that the incumbent government has the biggest assessment in front of it in the form of a no-trust motion.

“We defeated the government earlier in the Senate and in the National Assembly and will do it again in the future,” Bilawal said while referring to the latest Senate elections.

He challenged PM Imran Khan to dissolve the assembly, “which he has always threatened to do,” if he has trust in the people that they would elect him again.

“Even if he doesn’t resign and dissolve the assembly, the Opposition is well prepared. We will bring the no-trust motion and take this democratic war to Parliament and get successful,” Bilawal said.