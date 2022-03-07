NATIONAL

IHC CJ says ‘court will not allow Baloch students to be silenced’

By News Desk

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Monday has stated that the court will not allow the voice of Baloch students to be silenced.

He made the remarks during the hearing of a petition against the registration of a case against Baloch students who protested outside the National Press Club in Islamabad against enforced disappearances.

It is pertinent to note that the federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari’s daughter Advocate Imaan Hazir-Mazari and others had moved the court on Saturday for the dismissal of the case.

Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Javed Khan, Inspector-General Islamabad Ahsan Younis and additional home secretary appeared before the court today.

Justice Minallah, during the hearing remarked that the children of Balochistan were protesting peacefully and that the federal government should have paid more attention to them as no one has visited them yet.

He maintained that the federal government should provide Baloch students with forums where they could be heard.

“This is a very serious matter,” the IHC CJ said.

The AGP reiterated that the matter at hand was important and that it was wrong to harass Baloch students. He ensured that someone from the government would go see the students.

“I apologize to the students for what happened. They are our children. This should not have happened,” he said.

Justice Minallah stated that the premier himself should have visited them and further questioned if the first information report (FIR) filed against them should be declared null and void, as the court “will not allow the voice of Baloch students to be silenced”.

AGP Khalid said that the court should not dismiss the case but allow the police to do so.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing till March 21.

In this regard, the petitioners have sought clarification regarding the implementation of Section 144 so that the administrators do not take unfair advantage of it.

They contended that the case against the student protesters is baseless and illegal, therefore it should be dismissed.

It merits mention that the court has already restrained the police from making any arrests in the case.

News Desk

