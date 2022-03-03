HEADLINES

Xi to attend opening ceremony of Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games

China's progress in parasports contributes to the world: white paper

By Mian Abrar

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games scheduled on Friday night at the National Stadium.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will declare the Games open.

China’s State Council Information Office released a white paper on Thursday titled “China’s Parasports: Progress and the Protection of Rights,” one day before the opening of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.

Since the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949, along with making progress in the cause of the disabled, the country has steadily developed parasports, blazing a path that carries distinct Chinese features and respects the trends of the times, according to the white paper.

China had made an outstanding contribution to international parasports, as the country has succeeded in hosting the Beijing 2008 Summer Paralympics, the Shanghai 2007 Special Olympics World Summer Games, the Sixth Far East and South Pacific Games for the Disabled, and the Guangzhou 2010 Asian Para Games, and made full preparations for the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games and Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games.

The public’s understanding of provisions for the disabled and their sports has increased. The concepts of “equality, participation and sharing” are taking root, while understanding, respecting, helping, and caring for the disabled are becoming the norm in society.

China has established and improved a winter sport system to encourage more disabled people to engage in ice and snow sports.

The white paper also noted that the remarkable achievements of parasports in China reflect both the sportsmanship and sporting prowess of the disabled, and the progress China is making in human rights and national development.

As of February 20, 2022, 647 athletes from 48 countries and regions registered and would be competing in the Beijing Winter Paralympics taking place from March 4 to 13.

Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He tweets as @mian_abrar and also can be reached at h[email protected]

NATIONAL

Will lobby for unfreezing Afghan assets, says PM Imran alongside Uzbekistan...

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that Pakistan and Uzbekistan would lobby for unfreezing Afghan assets that were frozen by the international...

Pakistan, India vow to implement Indus Waters Treaty in ‘true spirit’

In a first, Pakistan elected to UN Environment Assembly

Pakistan turns to expensive diesel on LNG supply crisis: report

