World

China says draft resolution on Ukraine crisis at UNGA inconsistent with it’s position over the issue

By Staff Report
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin attends a news conference in Beijing, China December 14, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

China on Thursday termed the draft resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Ukraine crisis not reflective of the importance of the principle of indivisible security or the urgency of promoting political settlement and stepping up diplomatic efforts which resulted Beijing to abstain the voting.

“The draft resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Ukraine crisis does not highlight the importance of the principle of indivisible security or the urgency of promoting political settlement and stepping up diplomatic efforts, which is inconsistent with China’s position on the issue,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin at a regular media briefing on Thursday, explaining why China had to abstain from voting.

The resolution, adopted on Wednesday, demands that Russia “immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.”

“Any action by the UN and the relevant parties should give priority to regional peace and stability and the universal security of all parties, and should play a positive role for de-escalation and diplomatic solutions,” Wang said.

The draft resolution did not undergo “full consultations within the whole membership” of the UN and did not taken into complete consideration the “history and complexity” of the crisis, he said.

China’s stance on Ukraine-Russian tensions is consistent, transparent and open, the spokesperson reiterated.

“We have long held the basic position of respecting all countries’ sovereignty and territory integrity, and abiding by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter,” Wang said.

The most important issue now is to exercise restraint to avoid further escalation of tensions and oppose actions that hype up war, he said.

Previous articleOpposition submits resolutions in NA, seek ‘disapproval’ of PECA ordinance
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

US ‘misappropriation’ of Afghan assets inhumane: Chinese envoy

UNITED NATIONS: The US 'misappropriation' of frozen Afghan assets while the Asian country is facing an avalanche of hunger and poverty is inhumane, said a Chinese...
Read more
World

Russia accuses West of fixating on ‘nuclear war’

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday accused Western politicians of fixating on nuclear war, one week after Moscow launched the invasion of Ukraine. "It's...
Read more
World

Neutral Finland, Sweden warm to idea of Nato membership in wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Through the Cold War and the decades since, nothing could persuade Finns and Swedes that they would be better off joining Nato — until...
Read more
Top Headlines

Trump engaged in ‘criminal conspiracy’ to block transfer of power: US panel

WASHINGTON: The congressional committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol on Wednesday said former President Donald Trump may have engaged...
Read more
World

Collective of US states investigate TikTok’s impact on children

SAN FRANCISCO: A consortium of US states announced on Wednesday a joint investigation into TikTok's possible harms to young users of the platform, which...
Read more
World

Kim Kardashian divorce from Kanye West finalised

LOS ANGELES: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian officially became single again on Wednesday after a Los Angeles judge finalised her divorce from rapper Ye...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan, India vow to implement Indus Waters Treaty in ‘true spirit’

Islamabad and New Delhi have reiterated to implement Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) following the 117th meeting of the India-Pakistan Permanent Indus Commission (PIC). The meeting...

In a first, Pakistan elected to UN Environment Assembly

Pakistan turns to expensive diesel on LNG supply crisis: report

FBR moot on implementation of Track & Trace System in the fertilizer sector

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.