KARACHI: At least seven people were killed after a clash in the Shikarpur district of Sindh.

According to the ARY News, the killings occurred as a result of crossfires between two rival groups.

Both the parties exchanged heavy cross-fire while also using rocket launchers, police told media.

The reason for the clash was old enmity, police said, adding all the deceased had been identified.

Reportedly, police reached the site after the incident and started an investigation.