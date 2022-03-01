Servants of the nation

During my service as an upper-division clerk in the commissioner office of Rawalpindi, I saw that an honest and hardworking officer who cares for people would always focus on discharging his/her duties at the best rather than appeasing higher-ups. One such officer that I had the honour to work with was Mr Wajihuddin who was appointed commissioner Rawalpindi at a time when the movement against the martial law of General Ayub Khan was at its peak. The public was protesting, taking out rallies, and staging sit-ins in Rawalpindi and other parts of the country on a daily basis.

The commissioner was appointed after two of his predecessors failed to control mobs and reinstate law and order. When he took charge, I was working in the control room responsible for collecting the information from various sources and presenting it to the commissioner. He changed the process and kept close contact with the DIG and deputy commissioners asking for daily progress. He frequently went on visits to various parts of the city to make sure everything was under control. He did not let the police use a heavy-handed approach and advised the administration to refrain from violating the rights of people and would only allow the use of force if the red line was being crossed.

The commissioner discharged his duties with full honesty and served the public in a true sense unlike the civil servants of today who are more interested in keeping the higher-ups and politicians happy instead of performing their job. My purpose in recalling his service is meant to inspire today’s civil servants to adopt a similar demeanour and be honest and upright in their service.

RAJA SHAFAATULLAH

ISLAMABAD