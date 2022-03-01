NCOC daily update: 861 new cases, 18 deaths from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: The nation on Monday recorded 861 new Covid-19 cases and 18 more deaths, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Tuesday.

The NCOC said the total caseload has surged to 1,510,221 cases, including 1,442,938 recoveries.

There are currently 37,087 active cases in the country, including 988 patients in critical condition.

According to the NCOC data, 18 more people died from Covid-19 in Pakistan, bringing the death toll to 30,196.

Sindh is the most affected province in terms of the number of cases, with 568,277 infections, followed by Punjab which has reported 501,544 cases so far.