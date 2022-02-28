NATIONAL

Shehbaz Sharif assures JAC to raise PECA Ordinance in Parliament

By Staff Report

LAHORE: PML-N President and Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif Monday directed his party lawmakers to table a resolution in the Parliament for repeal of the PECA (Amendment) Ordinance, saying that a requisition should be submitted for convening of a joint sitting of the Parliament.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of Joint Action Committee of the media bodies who called on Sharif here.

The delegation comprised of representatives from CPNE, APNS, PBA and others. President CPNE Kazam Khan, Mian Amir Mehmood of Dunya TV, Yousaf Nizami of Pakistan Today, Azhar Abbas, Ayaz Khan and others were also present. PML-N leaders Ahsan Iqbal, Marriyum Aurangzeb and others were also present.

Shahbaz Sharif, while paying tribute to the struggle of media for freedom of speech in the country, assured that after coming to power, his party would repeal the black, dictatorial and anti-constitutional law to uphold freedom of speech.

Shehbaz Sharif supported the decision of the Joint Action Committee to challenge the PECA Amendment Ordinance in court and assured his full assistance in the legal battle.

Staff Report

