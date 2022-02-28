NATIONAL

SHCBA elections: Ghulamullah Chang elected president, Razia Ali Ahmed vice president

By Staff Report

HYDERABAD: Ghulamullah Chang advocate was elected as the president and advocate Razia Ali Ahmed Patoli as vice president of the Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) in an election held on Saturday, according to the unofficial results.

The lawyers have elected advocate Altaf Sachal Awan as general secretary of the bar. The advocates Niaz Hussain Abro, Saad Salman Ghani and Kashif Faraz Bhutto has been elected to the posts of joint secretary, library secretary and treasurer, respectively.

The results of the elected members of the Members Managing Committee (MMC) are still awaited. The final official results will be announced on February 28.

Staff Report

