Hundreds of students stuck in Ukraine since attack

KARACHI: The families of hundreds of Pakistan-national students stuck in Ukraine following the Russian invasion are urging the government to help bring them home.

At a media briefing over the weekend, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the Pakistan embassy had been temporarily moved from Kyiv to Ternopil on the border with Poland, to facilitate evacuations.

In a tweet on Monday, Piotr A. Opaliński, Poland’s ambassador in Islamabad, said Warsaw has “so far facilitated the evacuation of 472 [Pakistan] nationals [including students] from Ukraine”.

The evacuees are being transported to the capital of Warsaw where accommodation has been arranged for them by Pakistan’s embassy. A first batch of students is already brought from Ukraine and settled in Warsaw, he added.

#Poland has so far facilitated #evacuation of 472 #Pakistani nationals from #Ukraine. They are being transported to Warsaw, where accommodation has been arranged by the Embassy of #Pakistan. First batch of students is already brought and settled in #Warsaw. #PolandFirstToHelp pic.twitter.com/tj5IRMEWsx — Piotr A. Opalinski (@PiotrAzja) February 28, 2022

Media reports say some 1500 nationals, including 500 students, have been stuck in Ukraine since the Russian invasion on Thursday.

Syed Waqar Abbas, a software engineering student at Kharkiv National University, is among the students in Ukraine waiting for consular help. His family in Karachi said Saturday that they remain worried about his safety.

“My son is in Kharkiv which is being bombarded. He lives close to the border and that area is very dangerous,” said Shabana Bano Abbas, his mother.

She told the Associated Press that her son had no resources to help him get out.

“He has just informed us that a station close to his area has been bombarded, how will my son get out of that place?” she said, demanding the government to help stranded children return.