PM Imran Khan summons session of economic team

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned an important session of the economic team before his address to the nation, citing sources.

The Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the session of the economic team at Bani Gala today. The economic team will give a briefing to the premier regarding the current scenario.

After holding consultations, PM Khan will address the nation. The economic team members have been directed by the Prime Minister Office (PMO) to stay in Islamabad.

The premier is likely to address the nation in view of the expected impacts of global inflation on Pakistan.

