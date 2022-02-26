Opinion

No Money, No Education

By Editor's Mail
25
0

Undoubtedly, we all accept and admire that education leads us towards success. It shapes our behaviours and eradicates deviancy from us. In addition to that, there are certain skills that nature has provided us but we are not enough capable to know and identify our strengths. It is education that polishes all those skills and also makes us capable to identify and use those factors effectively. Nowadays, the purpose of getting an education has been shifted from learning to earning. Pupils are forced by their families to join the department which has great benefit. Families completely do not care about the interest of students in that department or not. It puts pressure on students and they leave their studies in between. Another case which becomes the cause of students leaving their study in between is poverty. I have seen many students who were extraordinary in their studies however their poor financial background has compelled them to say goodbye to their studies and start labour working to earn some money. Unfortunately, our leaders since 1947 till now have never sincerely thought about poor people, they have just enjoyed their possession and collected wealth for their families as much as they could. In order to bring prosperity in this country, it is conditioned to uplift poor families education and increase the literacy rate of this country, otherwise, the current change goes on where peace is defined as the break between two blasts or attacks. The authorities are requested to pay heed to the gravity of such enormous issues. Only those who possess good money will be able to get a good education, others will be stagnant in government schools. A good education is directly dependent on having robust money.
NISAR SHAH
BALOCHISTAN

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHow Lahore Became World’s Most Polluted Place
Next articleEpaper – February 26-2022 ISB
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

How Lahore Became World’s Most Polluted Place

The problem of air pollution has been steadily growing in Lahore and many other cities of Punjab. The situation in other major Pakistani cities,...
Read more
Letters

Royalty for Academia and Alumni Representation in Governing Bodies

Sadism in academia is real. It is like Cancer slowly damaging the body from within. When the benefactors see their beneficiaries growing bigger and...
Read more
Editorials

Noor Mukaddam case decision

That the main accused in the Noor Mukaddam murder case should have been cvonvicted and given the death sentence should not be a suprise,...
Read more
Comment

The fake news era

Efforts are underway to subjugate social media. The reason is simple: social media has evolved over the years to offer a platform alternative to...
Read more
Comment

Dictatorial legislation in a democracy

It is forParliament to formulate a constitution for the country and to enact legislation as per the requirements. However, in case of emergency, when...
Read more
Comment

US-Ukraine Relations: Diplomacy to Strategy

After having become independent from the erstwhile USSR, the USA recognised Ukraine on 25 December 1991, and it was upgraded to embassy level on...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

How Lahore Became World’s Most Polluted Place

The problem of air pollution has been steadily growing in Lahore and many other cities of Punjab. The situation in other major Pakistani cities,...

Royalty for Academia and Alumni Representation in Governing Bodies

Noor Mukaddam case decision

The fake news era

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.