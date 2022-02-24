NATIONAL

Acting KU vice chancellor removed on SHC orders

By Staff Report

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) removed acting University of Karachi Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi and ordered the institution to send to the chief minister’s office names of 10 senior-most professors for a permanent appointment.

During a hearing on a contempt petition over Iraqi’s non-removal moved by his KU colleague, Professor Ahmed Qadri, the court directed to remove Iraqi and warned of contempt proceedings if the decision was not implemented in a week.

The court further annulled all decisions taken by Iraqi since January 26. The petitioner, who filed the contempt plea, said that Iraqi despite clear court orders continued to use the office of the vice chancellor.

The SHC directed the institution to send names of senior-most professors to the office of Murad Ali Shah who will then appoint one to the office.

The court also directed to form a search committee for the appointment of the vice-chancellor.

