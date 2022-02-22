Sports

Warner, Cummins rested for Australia white ball Pakistan matches

TOPSHOT - Australia's Josh Hazlewood (L) is applauded by fellow paceman Pat Cummins (R) after taking five Indian wickets as India is dismissed for only 36 runs on the third day of the first cricket Test match between Australia and India played in Adelaide on December 19, 2020. (Photo by William WEST / AFP) / --IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO COMMERCIAL USE-- (Photo by WILLIAM WEST/AFP via Getty Images)

SYDNEY: Batsman David Warner and Test captain Pat Cummins were among the big names left out of Australia’s 16-player white ball squad named Tuesday for fixtures in Pakistan.

Australia are taking a full-strength Test squad on their first Pakistan tour in 24 years, but the three subsequent One-Day Internationals and one T20 match will see many top players rested.

Australia’s pace attack will be without Test captain Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchel Starc.

In the batting line-up, swashbuckling short-form hitter Glenn Maxwell, who is getting married in the coming weeks, is missing alongside explosive opener Warner.

The Test squad are due to leave for Pakistan at the weekend with the first of three Tests due to begin on March 4 in Rawalpindi.

Cricket Australia said a packed schedule meant the workload of some players who play all formats — Tests, T20s and ODIs — had to be managed.

“We have picked a talented and versatile squad with a number of challenges to juggle,” said chair of selectors George Bailey.

He also cited the need “to build experience and depth in preparation for two short-form World Cups within the next 18 months.”

Limited overs players not involved in the Tests will join up mid-tour, with the first one-dayer on March 29, also in Rawalpindi.

“We’re confident the squad can both compete successfully on this tour and continue our progress towards those crucial tournaments.”

The tour is Australia’s first in Pakistan since 1998.

Cricket-mad Pakistan have struggled to entice foreign sides back following a deadly attack on the Sri Lanka Test side in 2009.

Australia ODI and T20 squad: Aaron Finch (capt), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

AFP

