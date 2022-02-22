Pakistan reaffirms ‘full support and solidarity’ with Saudi Arabia after Houthi drone attack

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tuesday reaffirmed its ‘full support and solidarity’ with Saudi Arabia after a Houthi drone attack on King Abdullah airport in Jazan injured 16 people.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the drone attack launched by the Houthis to target King Abdullah airport in Jazan, which caused several injuries. We wish a speedy recovery to those injured in the attack,” said the Foreign Office spokesperson in a statement.

Pakistan stated that ‘such attacks’ are not just a violation of international law but also ‘threaten peace and security’ of Saudi Arabia and the region. Islamabad also called for an ‘immediate cessation’ of such attacks.

“Pakistan reaffirms its full support and solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity,” said the statement.

16 hurt as Yemen rebel drone targets Saudi airport: coalition

Sixteen people, including foreigners, were injured in Saudi Arabia when the kingdom destroyed a drone launched against an airport by Yemeni rebels, the Saudi-led coalition said Monday.

It is the second airport attack in less than two weeks blamed on, or claimed by, the Iran-backed Houthi insurgents.

The rebels regularly launch attacks against Saudi Arabia which has for seven years led the military coalition which intervened to support Yemen’s government in the face of Houthi advances.

“A drone launched in the direction of King Abdullah Airport in Jazan was destroyed, with debris falling inside the airport,” the coalition said, as reported by the official Saudi Press Agency.

“Sixteen civilians of different nationalities were injured,” it said, accusing the Houthis of “again launching cross-border attacks from Sanaa airport”.

The airport, and the Yemeni capital city Sanaa, are held by the Houthis, who claimed responsibility for an attack that took place on February 10, also in Saudi Arabia’s southwest near Yemen.

Officials in the kingdom said 12 people were hurt on that occasion by falling debris when the Saudi military blew up a Yemeni rebel “bomb-laden” drone targeting Abha International Airport.

In response, the coalition on February 14 said it destroyed a communications system used for drone attacks located near the telecoms ministry in Sanaa.

In December, the coalition said the Houthis had fired more than 850 attack drones and 400 ballistic missiles at Saudi Arabia in the previous seven years, killing a total of 59 civilians.

That figure compares with the 401 coalition air raids carried out in January alone over Yemen, according to the Yemen Data Project, an independent tracker which reported around 9,000 civilian fatalities from the strikes in that country since 2015.

Rights groups have long criticised the coalition for civilian casualties in its aerial bombardment.