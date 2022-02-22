Internet services in Pakistan disrupted due to submarine cable fault

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Tuesday said that users could face bandwidth disruptions due to a reported breakage in the Trans World Associates (TWA)’s submarine cable system.

The PTA said the fault was reported around 6pm on Monday and caused an outage of international bandwidth. “[It] may result in degradation of internet services for users of Transworld bandwidth,” the statement said.

The PTA also said that it is arranging ad hoc bandwidth to reduce the effect.

Social media was also abuzz with complaints of disruption and slowdown in internet services.

Nayatel said most of its service operators were affected across the country and sent out an alert to its customers, saying they might face slow internet speeds. It said the problem has existed since Monday morning.

In December 2021, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited said it had “arranged for alternative channels for bandwidth” to compensate for a fault in an international submarine cable amid reports of slow internet speed from across the country.

Internet users in Pakistan had also faced disruptions in October 2021 when a submarine cable developed a fault near Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.