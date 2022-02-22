NATIONAL

Daily coronavirus cases dip below 1,000 for first time in over four weeks

By Staff Report
A health worker (R) inoculates a woman with a dose of the Covid-19 coronavirus PakVac vaccine during door to door vaccination in Karachi on January 11, 2022. (Photo by Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP) (Photo by RIZWAN TABASSUM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The daily positivity rate of Covid-19 fell to 2.52 percent on Monday as the nation reported 961 new cases, the first time in over a month that the daily infections fell below 1,000, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Tuesday.

The new cases surfaced after the country conducted 38,139 tests during the last 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 1,502,641, according to the NCOC, a department leading the campaign against the pandemic.

The active cases witnessed a declining trend as 2,393 patients recovered during the last 24 hours, pushing the active case count down to 66,227.

The pandemic killed 13 people on Monday, raising the overall tally to 30,053 deaths.

Sindh is the worst-hit province with 564,895 infections recorded, followed by Punjab, which has reported 499,365 cases so far.

Previous articleImran to fly to Russia as Ukraine war fears loom
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Imran to fly to Russia as Ukraine war fears loom

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan will fly to Moscow on Wednesday (tomorrow) to meet President Vladimir Putin, the first such trip by a Pakistan prime minister...
Read more
NATIONAL

Information minister toying with media fraternity: Joint Action Committee

The media Joint Action Committee (JAC), comprising the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), Pakistan Federal Union of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Indian delegation to arrive on March 1 for water talks

ISLAMABAD: An Indian delegation will be visiting Pakistan for a three-day meeting of the Permanent Indus Commission starting on March 1, Pakistani officials said...
Read more
NATIONAL

Senior citizen released from Indian prison reunited with family

An 80-year-old senior citizen, who arrived at Wagah Border following his release from an Indian prison on February 17 after eight years in captivity,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Egyptian delegation calls on Railways Minister Azam Swati

ISLAMABAD: A high level Egyptian delegation accompanied by Egyptian Ambassador called on Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati here on Monday. The delegation discussed...
Read more
NATIONAL

PM’s unconstitutional practices prove fear, defeat: Marriyum

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the unconstitutional practices of Prime Minister Imran Khan prove his fear and defeat. The PML-N...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Explainer: The story behind Ukraine’s separatist regions

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday recognised the independence of Moscow-backed rebel regions in eastern Ukraine, a move that will further fuel tensions...

Warner, Cummins rested for Australia white ball Pakistan matches

Epaper – February 22-2022 LHR

Epaper – February 22-2022 KHI

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.