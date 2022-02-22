Daily coronavirus cases dip below 1,000 for first time in over four weeks

ISLAMABAD: The daily positivity rate of Covid-19 fell to 2.52 percent on Monday as the nation reported 961 new cases, the first time in over a month that the daily infections fell below 1,000, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Tuesday.

The new cases surfaced after the country conducted 38,139 tests during the last 24 hours, taking the total caseload to 1,502,641, according to the NCOC, a department leading the campaign against the pandemic.

The active cases witnessed a declining trend as 2,393 patients recovered during the last 24 hours, pushing the active case count down to 66,227.

The pandemic killed 13 people on Monday, raising the overall tally to 30,053 deaths.

Sindh is the worst-hit province with 564,895 infections recorded, followed by Punjab, which has reported 499,365 cases so far.