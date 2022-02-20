Self-interested legislation

The only thing in common between the two laws approved by the Cabinet is that they are ordinances. The problem with ordinances is that they are only valid for 120 days, but it seems that that is as long as is wanted for these new laws. There is an ordinance enhancing punishment for online defamation, enhancing the punishment and making it a non-bailable offence. Why this was needed becomes clearer when the change in the elections laws to be made is kept in view: it allows legislators to take part in election campaigns. This will stop the Election Commission of Pakistan from taking action against ministers and others, including the Prime Minister and the chief ministers, from addressing election rallies and announcing goodies for the constituency.

These measures make sense when it is remembered that there is a maelstrom of elections coming, with one phase of the KP local body polls to be held, as well as both phases of the Punjab LB polls coming up. While the cybercrime law seems to duplicate existing provisions against criminal defamation, it does make it easier to sling behind bars anyone who criticizes the government. By making the offence non-bailable, keeping behind bars becomes that much easier.

The impulse to exert control over social media is not a new one, and it seems the government is trying to kill two birds with one stone. Its previous attempts to control the press and electronic media were condemned by the international NGO Reporters without Borders, as attempts at censorship. But the second law seems a reaction to the ECP advising the PM not to visit his native Mianwali, because Punjab was going to have an election. It is also possible that the opposition’s threat of a no-confidence vote against the PM comes into the equation, for just as the opposition is upping its game against him, he will be equipping himself with a new tool of control. The government has long avoided one of the basic requirements of democracy, of the government and opposition maintaining a working relationship. Instead of taking the initiative on this goal, the government seems to be equipping itself for a fresh crackdown.