Pakistan Covid-19 deaths pass 30,000 milestone, analysis shows

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Since the outbreak in February 2020, more than 30,000 people have died from coronavirus across Pakistan, according to government data.

The nation reported 33 new deaths during the last 24 hours, which took the toll to 30,009, data from National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed.

Statistics 20 Feb 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 49,866

Positive Cases: 1644

Positivity %: 3.29%

Deaths :33

Patients on Critical Care: 1386 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) February 20, 2022

Deaths due to Covid-19 have been falling since February, according to figures from the NCOC.

Relative to many European nations and the United States, Pakistan has appeared to have a less severe experience of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, two years later, Pakistan broke through the grim milestone of 15 million positive tests for Covid-19 after it reported 1,644 fresh cases of the disease on Saturday, according to a separate government tracker.

With the new infections, the total caseload has risen to 1,500,320 in the country, said the NCOC, the department leading the campaign against the pandemic.

Coronavirus cases hit a fresh peak on January 21 when more than 7,000 new infections pushed the positivity ratio to 12.93 percent — the highest ever in the last two years.

Meanwhile, a total of 3,653 people were reported to have recovered from the pandemic over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,402,653.

The number of active cases has also dropped to 67,658 in the country, including 1,386 in critical condition.

Sindh is the worst-hit province with 563,967 infections recorded, followed by Punjab, which has reported 498,724 cases so far.

Meanwhile, the government has fully vaccinated at least 94 million people and given at least one dose to 122 million people. It administered over 1 million jabs in the last24 hours.

Some 3.8 million people have also received a booster shot.

The government has also reached its target of offering at least first vaccinations to the four groups of people seen as most vulnerable to coronavirus.