NATIONAL

Pakistan to enhance mutual cooperation with EU states based on common interests: COAS

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Thursday said that Pakistan values its relations with European Union (EU) countries and earnestly looks forward to enhance mutual cooperation based on common interests.

The COAS who is on an official visit to Belgium, expressed these views during his meetings with Mr Stefano Sannino, Secretary General of the European External Action Services (EEAS) and General Claudio Graziano, Chairman of the EU Military Committee.

During the meetings matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation including current situation in Afghanistan and bilateral relations with EU were discussed.

EU dignitaries appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to play their role for increased collaboration with Pakistan at all levels.

