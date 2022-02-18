Journalist shot dead during ‘robbery bid’ in Karachi

A journalist associated with Samaa TV was shot dead by armed robbers during an alleged snatching bid in Karachi’s North Nazimabad area on Friday morning, police revealed.

As per the SSP Central Usman Maroof, a 45-year-old man, identified as Ather Mateen, was returning to his home in the North Nazimabad area after dropping off his children at school when he was waylaid by a couple of armed robbers on a motorbike near Shah Medical Hospital in Block-A of the area.

He further quoted that the initial investigation as revealing that the victim sensed danger after spotting a motorbike approaching him and he accelerated his car and hit the bikers. “They fell off the motorbike and in reaction, opened fire on the man and fled,” he added.

However, the officer said some eyewitnesses claimed that the armed men were robbing the victim of his valuables and upon resistance, they shot him dead.

It is pertinent to note that the gunmen also left their motorbike on the spot after it reportedly developed some fault and made off after snatching another bike from a citizen on the crime scene, the SSP added.

He said the police were investigating the case from all aspects.

The body of the victim was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan also strongly condemned the incident and directed the authorities to take all possible steps to bring the killers to book, according to a statement from the Prime Minister Office.

In their separate statements, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also took notice of the killing and sought a report from the additional inspector general. They directed the senior cop to ensure the arrest of the killers at the earliest.

The governor said the provincial government must take immediate steps to contain rising incidents of street crimes in Karachi.

“The police should ensure the protection of life, property and honour of the citizens,” Ismail said.

PTI MPA from Sindh, Khurram Sher Zaman, said criminals were on the rampage in Karachi, adding that the city’s Central district was the most affected in terms of street crimes and robberies.

He said incidents of robberies raised a question mark on the performance of law enforcement authorities.

He also asked the police to nab the killers of Mateen.

In his condolence message, CEO of Samaa TV, Naveid Siddiqui, expressed grief over the death of Mateen and said he was associated with the channel for the last two years as a senior news producer.

Siddiqui said in a tweet that “remember him in your prayers”