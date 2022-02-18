NATIONAL

COAS discusses Afghan situation, regional security with EU officials during Belgium visit

By News Desk

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Gen Bajwa is on an official visit to Belgium during which he met Secretary General of the European External Action Services (EEAS) Stefano Sannino and Chairman of the EU Military Committee Claudio Graziano.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa discussed  regional security, including the situation in Afghanistan, as well as bilateral relations in meetings with European Union (EU) officials, the military’s media wing said in a statement on Friday.

During his meetings with the officials, the army chief discussed matters of mutual interest, the security situation in the region and bilateral relations, the statement added.

Gen Bajwa said Pakistan valued its relationship with EU countries and looked forward to enhance mutual cooperation based on common interests.

 

In turn, the EU officials appreciated “Pakistan’s sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to play their role for increased collaboration with Pakistan at all levels”, the ISPR statement said.

The army chief had spoken to Graziano on call last year to discuss key issues.

Gen Bajwa has previously stated that Pakistan desires strong ties with the European Union.

While talking to Ambassador of European Union Androulla Kaminara, who called on him at the General Headquarters, Gen Bajwa, according to the ISPR, said: “Pakistan values its relations with EU and earnestly looks forward to enhancing mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.”

News Desk

