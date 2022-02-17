Saqib Mahmood pulls out of PSL for national duty

Peshawar Zalmi pacer Saqib Mahmood has pulled out of the ongoing seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he has been named in England’s Test squad for their series against West indies.

Taking to Twitter, the bowler said he was heading home to prepare for England’s Test series against West Indies, which will be played in a few weeks.

“Wishing the boys the best of luck for the rest of the tournament,” Mahmood added.

Mahmood was named in the three-match Test tour of the Caribbean earlier this month.

The series is scheduled to start next month and if the bowler is named in the playing XI then he will be given his Test debut.